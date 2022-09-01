Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Blackstone BX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $595,321, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $55,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $105.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 352.22 with a total volume of 1,373.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $104.6K 632 75 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $100.00 $55.0K 1.0K 101 BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $80.00 $50.9K 371 103 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $75.00 $50.2K 639 0 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $92.50 $45.8K 11 127

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $104.6K 632 75 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $100.00 $55.0K 1.0K 101 BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $80.00 $50.9K 371 103 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $75.00 $50.2K 639 0 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $92.50 $45.8K 11 127

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,064,744, the price of BX is down -1.76% at $92.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.