A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $773,504 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $349,184.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $550.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 559.2 with a total volume of 1,027.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $360.0 to $550.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $460.00 $356.0K 586 100 UNH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $520.00 $101.2K 498 100 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $520.00 $84.8K 978 50 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $360.00 $66.9K 77 4 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $530.00 $60.7K 1.1K 106

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,013,050, the price of UNH is down -1.32% at $522.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.