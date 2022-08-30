This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $140.00 $111.7K 1.9K 1.8K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $66.3K 2.8K 1.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $150.00 $38.3K 990 1.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $31.2K 10.2K 758 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $270.00 $50.9K 360 711 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $52.50 $25.8K 397 210 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $42.2K 1.6K 162 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $59.5K 2.0K 145 FTNT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $44.00 $27.7K 356 107 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $58.00 $35.9K 387 96

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 325 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.7K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 1934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.3K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 2822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $768.0 per contract. There were 990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 10267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH ENPH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 234 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 1691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 143 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $1295.0 per contract. There were 2086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTNT FTNT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.