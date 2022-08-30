This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $280.00 $79.9K 10.4K 63.4K CLAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $33.1K 24.9K 11.8K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $128.00 $63.0K 496 3.7K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $14.50 $32.0K 3.9K 2.3K WEBR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $7.50 $65.0K 6.7K 2.0K CPNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $16.00 $76.0K 16 1.0K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $15.00 $30.5K 2.2K 776 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $91.9K 3.0K 755 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $85.00 $78.3K 996 342 BOXD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $5.00 $80.0K 345 320

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 10447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLAR CLAR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 24938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 3951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WEBR WEBR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 6799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG CPNG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 874 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 171 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 2260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.9K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 3037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.3K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BOXD BOXD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.