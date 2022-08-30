A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $611,290 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $792,689.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $33.5 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 8805.5 with a total volume of 28,147.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.5 to $33.5 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $27.50 $399.0K 10.3K 1.5K UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $29.50 $239.4K 16.3K 10.0K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $29.50 $228.2K 16.3K 16 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $29.50 $176.2K 16.3K 14.1K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $30.00 $119.8K 3.2K 160

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,799,954, the price of UBER is down -0.89% at $28.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Raymond James upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $38

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $46.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

