This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $2,536,443 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $244,847.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $52.5 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $52.50 $840.0K 3.5K 2.0K PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $42.50 $485.0K 19 2.0K PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $42.50 $149.3K 19 2.1K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $42.50 $115.3K 19 1.3K PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $48.00 $101.6K 8.7K 944

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,828,396, the price of PFE is down -0.65% at $46.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

