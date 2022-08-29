Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Cigna

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cigna.

Looking at options history for Cigna CI we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $593,807 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $4,097,167.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $292.5 for Cigna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cigna's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cigna's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $292.5 in the last 30 days.

Cigna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $3.1M 85 500 CI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $341.8K 85 570 CI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $260.00 $303.1K 141 52 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $260.00 $204.1K 135 83 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $160.7K 85 595

Where Is Cigna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 784,473, the price of CI is up 1.35% at $288.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Cigna:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cigna, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cigna, which currently sits at a price target of $311.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cigna, which currently sits at a price target of $318.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cigna, which currently sits at a price target of $319.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Cigna, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

