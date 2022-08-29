10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|TSLA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/02/22
|$285.00
|$104.1K
|6.5K
|34.2K
|CLAR
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$25.00
|$27.7K
|31.4K
|12.7K
|BBBY
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$15.00
|$25.7K
|11.5K
|9.2K
|F
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$20.00
|$133.1K
|192.2K
|4.8K
|AMZN
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/09/22
|$130.00
|$77.8K
|3.8K
|3.4K
|GM
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$45.00
|$852.0K
|22.2K
|1.6K
|WEBR
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|10/21/22
|$12.50
|$27.9K
|695
|687
|MCD
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$250.00
|$1.5 million
|408
|510
|XPEV
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$25.00
|$29.8K
|6.5K
|365
|BABA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/19/24
|$190.00
|$28.0K
|713
|325
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.1K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 6586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34232 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CLAR CLAR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 31498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12746 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 11548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9239 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For F F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 144 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2711 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.1K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 192266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4880 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $346.0 per contract. There were 3803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3472 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GM GM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 144 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $852.0K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 22240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WEBR WEBR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 687 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MCD MCD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 508 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $3145.0 per contract. There were 408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 6563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 365 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 508 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $9335.0 per contract. There were 713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 325 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
