Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WYNN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Wynn Resorts WYNN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WYNN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Wynn Resorts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,050, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $538,085..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $52.5 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale trades within a strike price range from $47.5 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $106.9K 471 89 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $98.2K 561 184 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $50.00 $59.5K 561 91 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $43.3K 561 218 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $34.2K 561 199

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,014,104, the price of WYNN is down -3.45% at $62.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

