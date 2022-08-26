10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $85.00 $33.1K 573 1.0K CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $92.50 $165.9K 1.9K 300 MDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $92.50 $124.1K 12.3K 280 NTLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $125.0K 63 254 NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $41.8K 610 125 SAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $29.4K 4.2K 103 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $150.00 $61.2K 277 78 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $27.50 $116.0K 61 58 ELV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $490.00 $34.9K 9 50 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $570.00 $54.9K 29 47

• Regarding DXCM DXCM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS CVS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 294 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.9K, with a price of $553.0 per contract. There were 1995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDT MDT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 147 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 279 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.1K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 12322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTLA NTLA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX NVAX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 118 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAVA SAVA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 4272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $1224.0 per contract. There were 277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ELV ELV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $698.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

