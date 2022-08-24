What Are Whales Doing With Carvana

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $791,135 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $909,852.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $100.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carvana's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carvana's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $203.5K 201 2.5K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $199.3K 201 2.0K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $151.6K 201 1.4K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $115.0K 705 142 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $109.6K 12.1K 366

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,655,048, the price of CVNA is up 4.38% at $36.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

