Affirm Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings AFRM we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,470,194 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,563,650.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $80.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.50 $568.0K 78 4.0K AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $36.50 $288.0K 1.5K 1.5K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $36.00 $242.3K 113 1.2K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $222.3K 10.9K 300 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $136.0K 10.9K 150

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,241,144, the price of AFRM is up 3.31% at $30.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

