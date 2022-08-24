What Are Whales Doing With Splunk

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Splunk.

Looking at options history for Splunk SPLK we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $486,396 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $163,052.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $130.0 for Splunk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Splunk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Splunk's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Splunk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $130.00 $104.8K 0 60 SPLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $55.3K 7.0K 74 SPLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $117.00 $53.7K 2 50 SPLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $130.00 $51.4K 186 27 SPLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $110.00 $46.5K 1.4K 617

Where Is Splunk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,336,870, the price of SPLK is up 2.61% at $111.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Splunk:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $160

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Splunk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.