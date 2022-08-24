Walmart Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $830,145 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $830,982.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $150.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $360.0K 329 1.0K WMT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $140.00 $156.5K 2.1K 100 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $65.00 $152.6K 5 31 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $149.0K 1 3 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $118.2K 2.8K 346

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,055,358, the price of WMT is up 0.83% at $135.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $163.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walmart, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.