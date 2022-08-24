Palo Alto Networks Whale Trades For August 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $97,230 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $539,027.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $620.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $450.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $600.00 $116.0K 3.0K 1.0K PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $620.00 $49.6K 369 244 PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $570.00 $41.9K 699 114 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $610.00 $41.0K 133 12 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $540.00 $38.4K 55 3

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 684,230, the price of PANW is down -0.52% at $566.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $680.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $645.

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $625

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $640.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

