What Are Whales Doing With Texas Instruments

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $72,247 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $4,141,886.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $195.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Texas Instruments options trades today is 1928.75 with a total volume of 14,064.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Texas Instruments's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $190.00 $3.4M 225 10.0K TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $175.00 $154.8K 115 221 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $190.00 $93.7K 225 550 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $180.00 $70.0K 294 113 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $190.00 $63.0K 225 168

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,389,186, the price of TXN is up 0.98% at $173.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $168.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

