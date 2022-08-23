10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/26/22 $900.00 $33.8K 9.0K 55.3K CLAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $127.2K 100.4K 38.7K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $133.00 $35.2K 5.3K 33.4K M CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $19.50 $29.5K 2.0K 20.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $90.00 $47.4K 7.0K 10.6K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $40.00 $30.6K 4.2K 1.1K DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $36.4K 812 957 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $29.2K 8.4K 788 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $40.00 $29.5K 1.6K 489 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $225.00 $62.1K 119 318

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $1692.0 per contract. There were 9070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLAR CLAR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.2K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 100427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 5349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 2074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 7041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 316 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 4292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 150 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 8492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 1647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW LOW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

