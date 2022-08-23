What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 72 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 42 are puts, for a total amount of $4,230,625 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,611,091.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $275.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $275.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $180.00 $650.0K 3.8K 204 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $172.50 $614.4K 2.4K 2.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $175.00 $320.6K 279 82 NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $130.00 $200.0K 283 100 NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $225.00 $172.5K 5.6K 408

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,772,675, the price of NVDA is up 1.42% at $172.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Craig-Hallum downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $180

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $216.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

