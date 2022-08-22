10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|CLAR
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|10/21/22
|$30.00
|$44.6K
|33.3K
|68.4K
|TSLA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/26/22
|$900.00
|$35.1K
|7.5K
|25.9K
|AMZN
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/26/22
|$133.00
|$84.5K
|3.1K
|24.3K
|BBBY
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/26/22
|$9.50
|$27.2K
|2.7K
|6.0K
|CVNA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$35.00
|$68.4K
|1.6K
|3.2K
|PTON
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/19/24
|$15.00
|$25.3K
|7.1K
|1.1K
|SBUX
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$85.00
|$42.0K
|7.8K
|966
|NCLH
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|12/16/22
|$10.00
|$38.8K
|4.9K
|702
|APTV
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|11/18/22
|$97.50
|$236.4K
|156
|538
|GME
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|11/18/22
|$20.00
|$31.3K
|907
|304
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• Regarding CLAR CLAR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 33378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68465 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 7521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25957 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 402 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.5K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 3192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24393 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 2755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6020 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $456.0 per contract. There were 1696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3292 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PTON PTON, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 515 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 7168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1191 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 7837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 966 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 446 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 4954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 702 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding APTV APTV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 272 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $236.4K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GME GME, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.