10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $44.6K 33.3K 68.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $900.00 $35.1K 7.5K 25.9K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $133.00 $84.5K 3.1K 24.3K BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $9.50 $27.2K 2.7K 6.0K CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $68.4K 1.6K 3.2K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $25.3K 7.1K 1.1K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $85.00 $42.0K 7.8K 966 NCLH PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $38.8K 4.9K 702 APTV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $97.50 $236.4K 156 538 GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $31.3K 907 304

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CLAR CLAR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 33378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 7521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 402 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.5K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 3192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 2755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $456.0 per contract. There were 1696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON PTON, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 515 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 7168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 7837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 446 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 4954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APTV APTV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 272 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $236.4K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.