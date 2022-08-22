Airbnb Whale Trades For August 22

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Airbnb ABNB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 91% bullish and 8%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,667,754, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $49,320.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $220.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $746.2K 4.1K 550 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $60.0K 15 15 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $55.7K 2 9 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $100.00 $49.3K 149 50 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $48.9K 4.7K 124

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 639,095, the price of ABNB is down -0.88% at $113.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

