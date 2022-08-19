Looking At RingCentral's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on RingCentral RNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for RingCentral.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $860,493, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $85,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $80.0 for RingCentral over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RingCentral options trades today is 788.71 with a total volume of 26,316.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RingCentral's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

RingCentral Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $45.00 $140.4K 176 1.0K RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $126.0K 1.5K 904 RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $120.0K 257 302 RNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $80.00 $48.0K 1.8K 536 RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $45.1K 1.5K 2.7K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $45.00 $140.4K 176 1.0K RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $126.0K 1.5K 904 RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $120.0K 257 302 RNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $80.00 $48.0K 1.8K 536 RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $45.1K 1.5K 2.7K

Where Is RingCentral Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,639,834, the price of RNG is down -4.75% at $45.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On RingCentral:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for RingCentral, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.