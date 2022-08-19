Looking At Delta Air Lines's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Delta Air Lines.

Looking at options history for Delta Air Lines DAL we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $173,910 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $246,608.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $35.0 for Delta Air Lines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Delta Air Lines options trades today is 623.17 with a total volume of 6,733.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Delta Air Lines's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $33.00 $66.3K 0 1.3K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $33.00 $66.0K 0 1.6K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $33.00 $42.8K 0 1.0K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $33.00 $42.6K 0 193 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $34.00 $40.9K 2.0K 698

Where Is Delta Air Lines Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,588,860, the price of DAL is down -3.97% at $33.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

