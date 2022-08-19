10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $5.00 $73.5K 7.4K 3.8K GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $67.50 $28.1K 20.6K 1.4K NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $32.2K 1.4K 1.0K ALGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $330.00 $33.6K 15 946 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $265.00 $25.0K 3.6K 807 CNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $61.3K 1.7K 615 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $182.50 $442.6K 1 325 MDT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $95.00 $43.4K 159 250 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $184.4K 1.7K 155 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $27.50 $132.0K 1 60

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVTA NVTA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 2450 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 7448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD GILD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 20632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO NVO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 586 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGN ALGN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $1056.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN AMGN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 3672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CNC CNC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 361 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ JNJ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 325 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $442.6K, with a price of $1362.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDT MDT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 91 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR DHR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.4K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 1777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

