Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $535,434, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,755,708.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $600.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $370.00 $386.2K 3.1K 501 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $370.00 $376.2K 3.1K 251 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $400.00 $204.8K 252 32 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $375.00 $140.2K 128 50 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $320.00 $132.2K 950 151

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 775,079, the price of GS is down -1.77% at $348.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.