Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ICPT

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 26 options trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT summing a total amount of $1,078,978.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $40.0 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intercept Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 2684.86 with a total volume of 21,715.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intercept Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ICPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $2.50 $341.7K 4.1K 0 ICPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $62.1K 1.6K 197 ICPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $58.0K 94 260 ICPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $54.0K 94 968 ICPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $48.3K 2.3K 181

Where Is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,154,888, the price of ICPT is down -4.33% at $18.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Intercept Pharmaceuticals:

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

