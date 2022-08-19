Intel Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $196,868 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $215,972.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $60.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $36.00 $62.5K 12.9K 5.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $35.50 $49.9K 1.7K 2.0K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $43.9K 606 18 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $42.4K 16.8K 2.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $35.50 $40.0K 1.7K 1.0K

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,981,098, the price of INTC is down -2.07% at $35.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $40

Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

DZ Bank downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $30

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.