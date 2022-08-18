What Are Whales Doing With Mastercard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $81,023 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $514,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $370.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $118.6K 872 64 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $62.1K 872 75 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $62.1K 872 32 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $62.0K 872 43 MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $310.00 $58.8K 7 10

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,197,210, the price of MA is up 0.94% at $358.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $417.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $425.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $440.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

