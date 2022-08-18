United Rentals Whale Trades For August 18

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Rentals.

Looking at options history for United Rentals URI we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $287,860 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $273,160.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $370.0 for United Rentals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Rentals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Rentals's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

United Rentals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $330.00 $97.2K 68 51 URI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $330.00 $85.0K 564 118 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $300.00 $76.5K 269 30 URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $330.00 $40.3K 933 14 URI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $300.00 $38.4K 128 22

Where Is United Rentals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 818,234, the price of URI is down -2.34% at $323.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On United Rentals:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $269

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $306.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Rentals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.