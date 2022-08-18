Johnson & Johnson Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JNJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Johnson & Johnson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $310,800, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $637,246.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $170.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $155.00 $267.7K 867 1.0K JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $155.00 $100.8K 71 75 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $99.3K 847 59 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $89.5K 76 53 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $155.00 $84.7K 533 75

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,199,615, the price of JNJ is down -0.82% at $166.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $194.

Atlantic Equities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $192.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $201.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

