10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $910.00 $30.5K 3.3K 27.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $143.00 $29.8K 4.5K 6.7K PETS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $243.7K 6.2K 3.7K TUP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $375.0K 275 2.5K KSS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $590.0K 51 2.0K BBBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $30.0K 38.0K 1.2K GT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $12.00 $31.0K 5.9K 1.0K JWN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $26.00 $31.2K 865 538 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $38.4K 7.4K 518 BBWI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $40.00 $112.4K 743 428

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $910.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 3362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 4532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PETS PETS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 3750 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.7K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 6202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TUP TUP, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $375.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS KSS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 519 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $590.0K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 155 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 38003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GT GT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 5995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN JWN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 255 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 7448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBWI BBWI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 947 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.4K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

