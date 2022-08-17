Citigroup Whale Trades For August 17

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $6,408,892 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $878,243.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $80.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $55.00 $1.7M 3.3K 3.3K C PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $1.3M 11.4K 5.4K C PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $55.00 $1.1M 3.3K 5.6K C PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $798.0K 12.6K 3.0K C PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $50.00 $640.0K 500 2.0K

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,721,640, the price of C is down -1.04% at $53.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.