What Are Whales Doing With CarMax

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CarMax.

Looking at options history for CarMax KMX we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $474,700 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $71,868.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $105.0 for CarMax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CarMax options trades today is 252.2 with a total volume of 3,584.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CarMax's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

CarMax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KMX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $94.4K 172 750 KMX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $66.6K 172 113 KMX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $100.00 $60.1K 172 750 KMX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $51.3K 172 200 KMX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $39.0K 172 938

Where Is CarMax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 441,237, the price of KMX is down -4.82% at $99.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CarMax, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.