Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XOM

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $334,855, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $494,728.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $87.5 to $105.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 5590.77 with a total volume of 5,814.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $87.5 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $87.50 $120.3K 845 133 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $96.8K 14.1K 959 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $93.0K 6.1K 334 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $92.50 $88.5K 1.6K 415 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $62.0K 14.3K 128

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,027,734, the price of XOM is up 1.25% at $92.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $125

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $123.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

