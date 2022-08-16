Looking At Getty Images Holdings Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Getty Images Holdings GETY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GETY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Getty Images Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $929,356, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $330,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $55.0 for Getty Images Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Getty Images Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Getty Images Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Getty Images Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GETY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $2.50 $330.6K 0 116 GETY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $15.00 $270.0K 321 500 GETY PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $151.5K 897 217 GETY PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $126.0K 153 81 GETY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $55.00 $73.6K 221 66

Where Is Getty Images Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 403,567, the price of GETY is down -8.71% at $30.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Getty Images Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.