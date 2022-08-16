10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $31.0K 14.6K 69.9K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $930.00 $44.6K 4.0K 33.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $145.00 $35.5K 4.3K 8.7K CLAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $22.50 $85.1K 4.5K 5.8K CURV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $29.7K 3.5K 3.5K F CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $15.00 $87.5K 113.6K 1.3K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $33.1K 906 1.2K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $15.00 $26.0K 401 1.1K LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $220.00 $79.9K 916 1.1K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $10.00 $169.5K 43.6K 1.0K

• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 14663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $930.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $1786.0 per contract. There were 4054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 4326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLAR CLAR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 631 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.1K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 4556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CURV CURV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 3527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 157 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 316 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 113691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 138 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW LOW, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 186 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 213 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1003 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.5K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 43644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.