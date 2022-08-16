Occidental Petroleum Whale Trades For August 16

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Occidental Petroleum OXY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OXY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Occidental Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 65% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $391,775, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,143,530.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for Occidental Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Occidental Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Occidental Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $65.00 $230.0K 711 200 OXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $65.00 $223.0K 711 211 OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $62.50 $120.1K 2.1K 308 OXY PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $64.00 $120.0K 776 608 OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $116.9K 14.3K 1.2K

Where Is Occidental Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,087,319, the price of OXY is down -1.13% at $63.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Occidental Petroleum:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

MKM Partners downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $65

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $79.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

