What Are Whales Doing With Nucor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Nucor NUE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NUE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Nucor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $514,995, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $434,835.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $155.0 for Nucor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nucor options trades today is 769.78 with a total volume of 1,681.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nucor's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Nucor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $270.0K 2.0K 4 NUE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $140.00 $186.4K 55 429 NUE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $140.00 $120.8K 55 170 NUE PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $102.5K 204 256 NUE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $130.00 $74.8K 1.8K 237

Where Is Nucor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,296,874, the price of NUE is down -1.06% at $141.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Nucor:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Nucor, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nucor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.