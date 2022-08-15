What Are Whales Doing With Nasdaq

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nasdaq.

Looking at options history for Nasdaq NDAQ we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $819,528 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $84,680.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $200.0 for Nasdaq over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nasdaq options trades today is 769.25 with a total volume of 4,348.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nasdaq's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Nasdaq Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NDAQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $139.0K 704 2 NDAQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $116.1K 66 523 NDAQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $76.5K 66 693 NDAQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $75.6K 704 601 NDAQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $69.0K 66 165

Where Is Nasdaq Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 469,614, the price of NDAQ is up 0.98% at $192.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Nasdaq:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nasdaq, which currently sits at a price target of $201.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nasdaq, which currently sits at a price target of $202.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nasdaq, which currently sits at a price target of $197.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nasdaq, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nasdaq, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.