What Are Whales Doing With American Express

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express AXP we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $88,750 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $574,388.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $185.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Express options trades today is 1528.8 with a total volume of 1,118.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Express's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $155.00 $68.1K 185 80 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $160.00 $65.8K 9.0K 238 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $155.00 $64.5K 1.4K 81 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $175.00 $61.7K 314 186 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $160.00 $58.0K 9.0K 128

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 621,006, the price of AXP is down -0.42% at $165.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express:

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $169.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Express, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.