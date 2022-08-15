ASML Holding Whale Trades For August 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding ASML.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $42,320, and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,227,382..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $740.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 224.0 with a total volume of 6,301.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $480.0 to $740.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $550.00 $205.9K 865 259 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $630.00 $197.6K 145 56 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $630.00 $92.1K 145 106 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $630.00 $92.1K 145 56 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $480.00 $45.4K 32 5

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 226,353, the price of ASML is down -0.94% at $570.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On ASML Holding:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $794.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ASML Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.