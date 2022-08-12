Axsome Therapeutics Whale Trades For August 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Axsome Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Axsome Therapeutics AXSM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $547,191 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $323,751.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $52.5 for Axsome Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axsome Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axsome Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Axsome Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $47.50 $162.1K 66 291 AXSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $47.50 $85.0K 66 100 AXSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $47.50 $70.7K 383 99 AXSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $66.2K 1.7K 114 AXSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $47.50 $64.3K 66 569

Where Is Axsome Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 485,898, the price of AXSM is up 1.59% at $46.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Axsome Therapeutics:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Axsome Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.