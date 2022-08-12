Check Out What Whales Are Doing With First Solar

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar FSLR we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $287,568 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $865,832.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $165.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale trades within a strike price range from $32.5 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $112.3K 43 0 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $32.50 $109.8K 118 13 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $145.00 $100.5K 0 2 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $145.00 $98.7K 0 222 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $145.00 $90.1K 0 422

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,171,608, the price of FSLR is up 0.91% at $115.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for First Solar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.