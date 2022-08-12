Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For August 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 65% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $389,367 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,647,315.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $620.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $165.6K 1.0K 342 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $165.2K 1.0K 385 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $126.0K 1.0K 249 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $126.0K 1.0K 236 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $102.3K 1.0K 300

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 505,821, the price of GS is down -0.04% at $351.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $461.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

