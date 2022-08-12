RingCentral Whale Trades For August 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on RingCentral.

Looking at options history for RingCentral RNG we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $312,470 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $464,757.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $55.0 for RingCentral over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RingCentral options trades today is 598.67 with a total volume of 2,481.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RingCentral's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

RingCentral Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $181.7K 27 115 RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $90.0K 27 185 RNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $55.00 $67.7K 592 631 RNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $60.9K 673 118 RNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $50.00 $59.8K 673 217

Where Is RingCentral Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,074,350, the price of RNG is up 3.51% at $52.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On RingCentral:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

