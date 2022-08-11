Blackstone Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $2,163,321 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $414,769.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $125.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $859.9K 2.7K 1.3K BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $589.6K 2.7K 17 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $164.7K 2.7K 1.1K BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $116.2K 2.7K 2.8K BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $103.8K 398 40

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,665,411, the price of BX is down -2.07% at $105.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $115

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $147.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.