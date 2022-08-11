AST SpaceMobile Whale Trades For August 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile ASTS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,000, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $717,373..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $25.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AST SpaceMobile options trades today is 4225.86 with a total volume of 14,564.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AST SpaceMobile's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $69.8K 3.2K 293 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $67.3K 3.2K 492 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $64.0K 2.4K 237 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $10.00 $63.0K 5.7K 4.2K ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $10.00 $51.8K 4.5K 339

Where Is AST SpaceMobile Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,156,011, the price of ASTS is up 25.33% at $11.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

