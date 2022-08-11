10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|AMD
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$100.00
|$37.3K
|10.6K
|34.8K
|MARA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$20.00
|$50.1K
|5.0K
|4.8K
|AFRM
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$37.50
|$25.3K
|817
|2.1K
|AAPL
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|10/21/22
|$165.00
|$406.8K
|19.7K
|2.1K
|SQ
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$87.50
|$28.4K
|2.2K
|657
|TEAM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/19/22
|$290.00
|$44.8K
|1.2K
|642
|TOST
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$15.00
|$33.5K
|8.0K
|585
|AMAT
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$150.00
|$67.0K
|2.2K
|503
|FSLR
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/17/23
|$135.00
|$151.1K
|13
|428
|CSCO
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/19/22
|$46.00
|$25.8K
|925
|366
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 326 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 10693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34896 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 865 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 5073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4875 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 415 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2156 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 720 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $406.8K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 19777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2155 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 2201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 657 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TEAM TEAM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TOST TOST, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 8095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 585 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 2279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.1K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
