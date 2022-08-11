CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, options trading spotted 23 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $238,075, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $698,758.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $230.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $77.0K 262 25 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $76.5K 262 25 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $60.3K 2.7K 139 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/09/22 $160.00 $59.7K 22 0 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $57.9K 2.9K 170

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,737,921, the price of CRWD is down -0.43% at $199.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, real-time options trades alerts are available.