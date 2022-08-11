Looking At Chipotle Mexican Grill's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $797,460 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $184,374.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1200.0 to $1900.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale trades within a strike price range from $1200.0 to $1900.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $1450.00 $153.1K 0 15 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $1540.00 $126.7K 98 15 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $1800.00 $79.6K 1 3 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $1580.00 $60.3K 38 6 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $1200.00 $51.4K 1 1

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 58,528, the price of CMG is down -0.76% at $1645.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1700.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1750.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1400.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1600.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1900.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

