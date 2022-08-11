Looking At Sonos Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Sonos SONO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SONO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Sonos.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,206,711, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $32,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $24.0 for Sonos over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sonos options trades today is 1290.8 with a total volume of 8,532.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sonos's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $24.0 over the last 30 days.

Sonos Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SONO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $168.3K 1.6K 862 SONO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $22.00 $129.8K 1.8K 565 SONO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $24.00 $126.0K 1.3K 407 SONO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $24.00 $122.2K 1.3K 300 SONO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $85.9K 1.4K 682

Where Is Sonos Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,213,316, the price of SONO is down -22.95% at $17.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

What The Experts Say On Sonos:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Sonos, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Sonos, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

